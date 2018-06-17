LiveAction Buys Savvius

PALO ALTO — LiveAction, a provider of IT network management, visualization, and analytics software has acquired Savvius, a developer of packet-capture and analytics appliances and forensic software solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition enables Savvius, based in Walnut Creek, CA, to accelerate the development of their renowned Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Insight products while fueling LiveAction’s distinguished visualization engine with new capabilities and vastly broader coverage of enterprise networks.

LiveAction’s network management platforms are used by global enterprises and service providers for network performance visibility, SD-WAN visualization and verification, voice/video monitoring, and Quality of Service configuration. Savvius’s packet-based appliance and software solutions are used by thousands of enterprise customers worldwide for network performance diagnostics. Combining the strengths of each company will yield solutions with an unprecedented ability to visualize, simplify, optimize, and troubleshoot enterprise networks, from datacenter to edge including East/West traffic and key multi-vendor application and performance monitoring metrics.

“The combination of LiveAction’s flow analytics and Savvius’s packet technologies will transform the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market with solutions that advance the frontier of visualization and simplicity,” said Brooks Borcherding, president and CEO of LiveAction. “Together, LiveAction and Savvius will deliver a powerful set of capabilities in a single platform that will simplify our customers’ ability to manage their networks while preparing for the ever-greater demands of software-defined infrastructure.”

Savvius, formerly known as WildPackets, has been a leader for 25 years in packet capture, deep packet inspection, and network diagnostics solutions. Savvius Omnipeek software, Omnipliance packet-capture appliances, and WiFi solutions have become trusted industry standards for network management in datacenters and throughout distributed enterprises.

“Our team is thrilled to be joining LiveAction to execute on our common vision of revolutionizing network management,” said Larry Zulch, president and CEO of Savvius. “Savvius and LiveAction have highly complementary offerings that will enable us to improve the experience of existing Savvius and LiveAction customers and target the entire NPMD market with superior solutions.”