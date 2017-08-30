Littlefuse to Buy IXYS for $655 Million

CHICAGO & MILPITAS, CA —Littelfuse, based in Chicago, is acquiring IXYS Corporation of Silicon Valley in a cash and stock transaction. The transaction represents an equity value of approximately $750 million and enterprise value of $655 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, each IXYS stockholder can choose to receive, per IXYS share, either $23.00 in cash or 0.1265 of a share of Littelfuse common stock, subject to proration. In total, 50% of IXYS stock will be converted into the cash election option and 50% into the stock election option.

IXYS is a pioneer in the power semiconductor and integrated circuit markets with a focus on medium to high voltage power control semiconductors across the industrial, communications, consumer and medical markets. IXYS has a broad customer base, serving more than 3,500 customers through its direct salesforce and global distribution partners. IXYS reported revenues of $322 million in its fiscal 2017. The company employs over 1,000 people in 10 divisions worldwide.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenues of approximately $1.5 billion, with the following compelling strategic and financial benefits:

Broader technology platform and capability to expand growth into industrial and electronics markets

Increased long-term penetration of power control portfolio in automotive markets, expanding global content per vehicle

Heightened engineering expertise and intellectual property around high voltage and silicon carbide semiconductor technologies

Increased presence in the semiconductor industry, adding to our scale and volume

Strong relationships and complementary overlap in major global electronics distribution partnerships enabling cross-selling

Immediately accretive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow post transaction close (2)

Expect to generate more than $30 million in annualized cost savings; additional future value created from revenue synergies and tax rate reduction

“As the largest acquisition in our 90-year history, this is an exciting milestone for Littelfuse,” said Dave Heinzmann, President and Chief Executive Officer, Littelfuse. “IXYS’ extensive power semiconductor portfolio and technology expertise fit squarely within our strategy to accelerate our growth within power control and industrial OEM markets. The combination of Littelfuse and IXYS unites complementary capabilities, cultures and relationships.”

“IXYS will operate as the cornerstone of the combined companies’ power semiconductor business,” said Dr. Nathan Zommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IXYS. “Both Littelfuse and IXYS have long histories of innovation and customer-focused product development, and together, we will embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that has contributed to IXYS’ success in the power semiconductor and integrated circuits market.”

Founded in 1927, Littelfuse is the world leader in circuit protection with growing global platforms in power control and sensing. The company serves customers in the electronics, automotive and industrial markets with technologies including fuses, semiconductors, polymers, ceramics, relays and sensors. Littelfuse has over 10,000 employees in more than 40 locations throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia