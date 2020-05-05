Litmus Announces 2020 Litmus Live Events

Premier conference for email practitioners and marketing leaders transformed into digital event series, Litmus Live Everywhere

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EmailGeeks--Litmus, the leader in email marketing, today announces its plan for Litmus Live, the premier conference for all marketers, from CMOs, VPs and directors to email marketers, strategists, copywriters, designers and developers. The annual event, now in its fifth year, will be transformed into a completely digital experience, Litmus Live Everywhere, giving marketing professionals of all levels the information and tools they need to put email first in their marketing mix.

Starting this month, there will be monthly virtual events titled, Litmus Live Day, building up to a week-long event, Litmus Live Week, in September 2020. Litmus Live Day, the third Tuesday of every month, will include live two hour-long webinars based on that month’s theme. Each webinar will have two tracks, one geared towards developers and one for marketers. Additional monthly content includes Twitter AMAs with session hosts, guest blogs, networking in the Litmus Live Slack group, workshops, and podcast episodes.

Litmus Live Week, the five-day event in early September will consist of keynote speakers including industry leaders and Litmus executives. Attendee benefits also consist of Slack-based networking opportunities and office hours, specialized webinar sessions and on-demand access to all recorded webinars. New to 2020 programming, email practitioner attendees can be a part of a two-track, email designer or email marketer, Litmus certification program, culminating in a final exam and a Litmus certification celebration during Litmus Live Week. Also new this year, Litmus is launching the Email First Awards, recognizing email practitioners, coders and marketing teams for putting email first in their marketing mix.

“Litmus Live attendees said they wanted a virtual replacement for the conference rather than having to wait until next year. That’s why we’ve created this new digital event series to provide relevant, compelling and practical content, helping organizations master email marketing and achieve marketing excellence,” said Melissa Sargeant, CMO of Litmus. “Now more than ever before, an effective email program is mission-critical to helping organizations navigate through change and get the best possible results from their marketing channels. By putting email first and executing email marketing in the right way, organizations are better positioned to build lasting relationships, show subscribers they care, and assure customers they are in this with them for the long haul. Litmus Live Everywhere is uniquely designed to give attendees the practical insights and tools they need to be successful now and into the future.”

A few of the topics that’ll be discussed throughout Litmus Live Everywhere include Measurement & Storytelling, Technology & Tactics and Collaboration. For May, the theme will be Future-proofing Your Marketing Strategy with blogs, podcasts and workshops scheduled to be released throughout the month. The monthly Litmus Live Day series will begin on May 19.

“I've been lucky enough to speak at a number of past Litmus Live events and always enjoy sharing my knowledge, learning from others and meeting some great people along the way,” said Mark Robbins, Salesforce Software Engineering LMTS. “This global pandemic has affected all of us in some way and, personally, I find it helpful to try and keep moving forward with some sense of normality. Being a part of the Litmus Live community, no matter the format, will certainly help with that. And, I look forward to learning about email first strategy, design, and development in a different, yet familiar, manner.”

Both the monthly event series, Litmus Live Day, as well as Litmus Live Week will be free, except for the workshops contributing to a Litmus certification. Traditionally a paid event, Litmus wanted to make sure this year’s events were made available for free so all companies can benefit from email-first content.

Interested attendees can sign up at the Litmus Live Everywhere conference site and, for more information about Litmus, please visit www.litmus.com. The email marketing community can follow along with all Litmus Live Everywhere happenings by using #LitmusLiveDay, #LitmusLiveEverywhere and #LitmusLiveWeek on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email optimization and collaboration solution for marketers. From Pre-Send campaign development and testing to Post-Send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and strategy, delivering increased subscriber engagement. With offices in Boston, San Mateo and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

