Lithium Bought by Vista Partners

SAN FRANCISCO — Lithium Technologies, a developer of cloud-based social media management and online community solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Pricing of the deal was not released.
“This marks a new chapter for Lithium, and the next step in creating the leading Digital Customer Experience company,” said Rob Tarkoff, President and CEO of Lithium. “Our vision of helping brands build amazing digital customer experience at scale remains the same, and we will continue to develop the leading engagement platform to provide more value to our customers. This transaction with Vista gives us the opportunity to accelerate our plans to create a consolidated Digital Customer Experience software stack that will be the best in class for enterprise brands.”
Lithium becomes part of the Vista family having achieved record revenue for the fiscal year ended on January 31, 2017 and for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2017. Furthermore, Lithium reached a record number of customer submissions for the annual ‘Lithy’ awards (130 submissions), with winners to be announced at The 2017 Lithy Awards Ball, held at the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Lithium to help the company accelerate its growth and innovation, as well as extend its market leading position in Digital Customer Experience. We are delighted to bring Lithium into the Vista family,” said Alan Cline, Principal at Vista Equity Partners and Co-Head of the Vista Foundation Fund.
Lithium will maintain its headquarters in San Francisco and continue to operate business as usual. The transaction is currently expected to close within 30-45 days,