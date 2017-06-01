Lithium Bought by Vista Partners

SAN FRANCISCO — Lithium Technologies, a developer of cloud-based social media management and online community solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Pricing of the deal was not released.

“This marks a new chapter for Lithium, and the next step in creating the leading Digital Customer Experience company,” said Rob Tarkoff, President and CEO of Lithium. “Our vision of helping brands build amazing digital customer experience at scale remains the same, and we will continue to develop the leading engagement platform to provide more value to our customers. This transaction with Vista gives us the opportunity to accelerate our plans to create a consolidated Digital Customer Experience software stack that will be the best in class for enterprise brands.”