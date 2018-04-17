Posted on by

List of Top Venture Capitalists

CB Insights has released its third annual list of the top venture capitalists in partnership with The New York Times.

The list was compiled based on the following factors:

  • Investor’s Exits – the frequency/volume, size, and stage of investment entry.
  • Illiquid Portfolio Company Value – frequency, size, and stage of investment entry in high value, but un-exited, companies (given less weight due to illiquidity).
  • Recency of Performance – focus on metrics since 2009. This is a ranking of today’s best VCs — not the best VCs in history.

Benchmark partner Bill Gurley was ranked No. 1 on the list and he led the firm’s investment in Uber. Steve Anderson was No. 2 from Baseline Ventures. Joshua Kopelman from First Round Capital was No. 3. First Round was the first major investor in Uber in 2010 when it was valued at just $4 million. Today, Uber is valued at $68 billion and still privately held.

Here are the Top 20 venture capitalists from CB Insights and The New York Times:

1 Bill Gurley Benchmark
2 Steve Anderson Baseline Ventures
3 Joshua Kopelman First Round Capital
4 Alfred Lin Sequoia Capital
5 Brian Singerman Founders Fund
6 Jeffrey Jordan Andreessen Horowitz
7 Rob Hayes First Round Capital
8 Ravi Mhatre Lightspeed Venture Partners
9 Mary Meeker Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
10 Jeremy Liew Lightspeed Venture Partners
11 Neil Shen Sequoia Capital China
12 Mitch Lasky Benchmark
13 Asheem Chandna Greylock Partners
14 Kirsten Green Forerunner Ventures
15 Aydin Senkut Felicis Ventures
16 Peter Fenton Benchmark
17 Danny Rimer Index Ventures
18 Robert Nelsen ARCH Venture Partners
19 Frederick Wilson Union Square Ventures
20 Neeraj Agrawal Battery Ventures