List of Top Venture Capitalists

CB Insights has released its third annual list of the top venture capitalists in partnership with The New York Times.

The list was compiled based on the following factors:

Investor’s Exits – the frequency/volume, size, and stage of investment entry.

Illiquid Portfolio Company Value – frequency, size, and stage of investment entry in high value, but un-exited, companies (given less weight due to illiquidity).



Recency of Performance – focus on metrics since 2009. This is a ranking of today’s best VCs — not the best VCs in history.

Benchmark partner Bill Gurley was ranked No. 1 on the list and he led the firm’s investment in Uber. Steve Anderson was No. 2 from Baseline Ventures. Joshua Kopelman from First Round Capital was No. 3. First Round was the first major investor in Uber in 2010 when it was valued at just $4 million. Today, Uber is valued at $68 billion and still privately held.

Here are the Top 20 venture capitalists from CB Insights and The New York Times: