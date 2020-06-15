Lionbridge Provides Translation Services to Help Perfect Strangers Serve Communities in Need

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#l10n--Lionbridge, a global leader in localization and data training services, is proud to partner with Perfect Strangers, a national non-profit providing free delivery of groceries, medications and supplies to those at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

By providing free translation services in 39 languages, Lionbridge joins Perfect Strangers’ network of thousands of supporters and volunteers across the country who are helping safely meet the delivery needs of the elderly, immunocompromised and frontline workers, no matter their native language.

“Perfect Strangers was founded on the belief that small acts of kindness during challenging times can make a meaningful impact in our communities,” said John Fennelly, CEO of Lionbridge. “Populations with limited English proficiency (LEP) are among the most vulnerable and we've seen how language barriers often negatively affect these communities. By providing language services, Lionbridge leverages the expertise of our global network to help Perfect Strangers expand its reach in the communities it serves.”

“We are honored to have the support of Lionbridge as we ensure equitable access to our services to English- and non-English-speaking communities across the country. Our communities have become increasingly diverse and language barriers should not preclude individuals from receiving the food and supplies needed to weather this pandemic,” said Mimi Aboubaker, founder of Perfect Strangers.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

About Perfect Strangers

Perfect Strangers is a national non-profit organization providing free groceries, medications, and supplies delivery to those at risk for exposure to COVID-19. We serve the elderly, immunocompromised, frontline workers and other at-risk individuals.

The organization was founded on the belief that while we can’t all be healthcare workers on the frontline combating coronavirus, small acts of kindness during these trying times are enough to make a meaningful impact in our communities. In our eyes, these selfless gestures between strangers are perfect. Our community of regional volunteers offers free delivery of groceries, prescriptions, and other general errands running for the elderly, immunocompromised, those working on the frontlines, or individuals who are otherwise at risk.

Perfect Strangers also provides food stipends to those who need financial assistance in order to purchase groceries.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, please visit weareperfectstrangers.org.

Stephanie Carone

Lionbridge

mediainquiries@lionbridge.com

+1-781-434-6000

Miller Winston

Perfect Strangers

press@weareperfectstrangers.org