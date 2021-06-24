LinkedIn Invests in Acryl Data

MOUNTAIN VIEW — LinkedIn has invested in a $9 million seed round for Acryl Data, which emerged from stealth with its next generation metadata platform and data catalog to enable comprehensive data management and data discovery.

8VC led the $9 million seed funding with LinkedIn and Insight Partners also participating.

Acryl Data’s platform, currently in private beta, is highly scalable and stream-based which ensures that companies can produce high quality data by instantly triggering automated policy-based actions on metadata changes. Its API-first design ensures that companies can implement DataOps practices in their data architectures which allows for safe, reproducible evolutions of their analytics and AI artifacts.

“Enterprises are drowning in data. The next wave of successful data-driven businesses will be determined by who can rise above the deluge and create true value. Our mission at Acryl Data is to bring clarity to data through our delightful data discovery experience and a DataOps approach to data quality,” said Shirshanka Das, co-founder and CEO of Acryl Data.

Acryl Data was founded by Das and Swaroop Jagadish, CTO, to build the most reliable and trusted enterprise data graph. Before Acryl Data, Das served as the lead architect for the Big Data team at LinkedIn where he founded two popular open source projects – DataHub and Apache Gobblin – to meet the increasingly challenging demands of data discovery, management and operations. Today DataHub is used at well-known brands like Expedia, LinkedIn and Saxo Bank, and the project has more than 3,100 GitHub stars and more than 100 contributors.

Jagadish was the head of Data and Search Infrastructure at Airbnb where he built the foundation for making the company data-driven. Under his leadership, the data team built products like Airbnb Dataportal, a data discovery application tool which has thousands of weekly active users, in order to solve similar problems that Das solved at LinkedIn but with a different cloud-native technology stack.

Acryl Data’s platform is an extension of DataHub and is enterprise-ready and cloud-native. Acryl Data’s first product built on top of the platform is a developer-friendly data catalog that applies design learnings from Dataportal.

DataHub is a metadata platform built for the modern data stack that enriches daily workflows through trustworthy data and helps the central data team scale effectively. Its industry-leading streaming architecture powered by Apache Kafka allows for easy integration, creating a common metadata substrate across disparate tools in the ecosystem. Acryl Data will continue to drive DataHub forward in collaboration with LinkedIn, an investor in Acryl Data, and the broader open source community.

Igor Perisic, Chief Data Officer at LinkedIn, said: “LinkedIn’s unique view of the global economy provides us with the opportunity to improve economic outcomes for hundreds of millions of people around the world through data-driven insights and AI-powered products. To discover the right data, navigate the tens of thousands of derived datasets that our researchers and engineers use every day and manage them well, we rely on DataHub. We are excited to partner with Acryl Data to continue to advance DataHub with them.”

Swaroop Jagadish, co-founder and CTO of Acryl Data, said: “The modern data stack is fragmented and its tools lack the ability to interoperate with each other. I saw first-hand at Airbnb how a common metadata substrate can unify and allow value from data to be maximized. Acryl Data’s technology is based on a novel approach for harnessing metadata to unlock new capabilities in data ecosystems. With a streaming metadata platform that extends DataHub, our customers can create data management capabilities that far surpass anything the industry has to offer.”