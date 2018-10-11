LinkedIn Buys Glint

SUNNYVALE — LinkedIn, the Internet’s leading professional business network and a division of Microsoft, has agreed to purchase Redwood City-based Glint for at least $400 million according to CNBC.

Glint is a leader in employee engagement. It delivers an enterprise-grade platform designed to help organizations do their best work, develop their skills, and improve business results. The company has more than 300 customers globally.

Through Glint, executives have the tools to answer questions about the health and happiness of the talent they have, while giving managers at all levels the access and insight they need to improve and build thriving teams. Through the combination of LinkedIn plus Glint, the companies will have the ability to translate the specific feedback a manager gets from their employees on Glint into a personalized LinkedIn Learning experience focused on the topics that will help them improve, thus making the feedback much more actionable.

At close of the deal, Glint CEO and founder, Jim Barnett will report to Dan Shapero, VP of LinkedIn careers, learning and talent solutions. Glint will operate as a team within LinkedIn. All Glint executives will continue to report to Jim with the exception of HR, finance, information security, and legal, who will join the same teams at LinkedIn. Glint will be integrated with LinkedIn over the next 12-18 months.