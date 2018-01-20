Lin Promoted to Partner at Trident Capital

SAN MATEO — Trident Capital Cybersecurity (TCC), a venture fund investing in cybersecurity companies, has promoted Will Lin to Principal of the firm.

“This promotion reflects Will’s substantial contributions to our firm,” said Alberto Yépez, Co-Founder and Managing Director. “He’s demonstrated leadership as part of the founding team spun out of Trident Capital and is building on the momentum of our partnership.”

Trident Capital Cybersecurity (TCC) is a $300 million venture fund focused on investing in early stage and growth equity cybersecurity companies.

Lin currently serves as a board observer of 4iQ, Attivo Networks and Bayshore Networks.

“I’m excited to be a part of this category-defining firm and diverse team with deep expertise and relationships,” Lin said. “The ability to work with our collective network of partners, entrepreneurs, customers and advisors has been a tremendous learning opportunity.”

Tushar Kothari, the CEO of Attivo Networks, a leader in deception-based threat detection, is also impressed with Lin’s strengths. “Will is incisive. Additionally, he has the network to make relevant connections that are very beneficial,” Kothari said.