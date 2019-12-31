Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST).

Management will host a quarterly conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST). Investors can access this call toll-free at (877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of the United States.

The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Company's website.

