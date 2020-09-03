Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:

DA Davidson 19 th Annual Software and Internet Conference Fireside Chat and Virtual 1x1 meetings: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Annual Software and Internet Conference

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference Fireside Chat Virtual 1x1 meetings: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Annual Global Investment Conference

Craig-Hallum Investor Conference Call Virtual Investor Conference Call + Q&A: Wednesday, September 16, 2020



Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Call Virtual Investor Conference Call + Q&A: Wednesday, September 16, 2020



Lake Street Capital Markets Virtual 4 th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference Virtual 1x1 meetings: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference

