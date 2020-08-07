BusinessWire

Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:

  • Cowen Virtual Presentation Series - 2020 Communications Infrastructure Summit
    • Virtual 1x1 meetings and Fireside Chat: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
  • Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
    • Virtual 1x1 meetings and Presentation: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
  • Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference
    • Virtual 1x1 meetings: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2020 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.
Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778
ir@llnw.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Community Investment Strategies Aligns With Delos to Integrate Wellness Solutions Into Affordable Senior Housing Portfolio to Help Bolster Healthier Environments

Posted on Author Business Wire

1,300 senior housing units in New Jersey will undergo an immediate health-focused facilities improvement upgrade
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community Investment Strategies (CIS), a fully-integrated real estate organization specializing in multi-family…
BusinessWire

Voxbone and Zoom Join Forces to Deliver Frictionless Business Communications to More Global Destinations

Posted on Author Business Wire

Building on a successful six-year relationship, Voxbone and Zoom continue to drive innovation and flexibility in global business communications
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Communications-as-a-Service leader Voxbone today announced it has j…
BusinessWire

AKHAN Semiconductor Issued Major Patent in United States

Posted on Author Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diamondage–AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronic-grade diamonds, announced today that it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent Offic…