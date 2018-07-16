Lime Scoots Away With $335 Million

Lime — a San Mateo company offering dock-free bikes and scooters for rent in over 70 markets — has raised a whopping $335 million led by GV, formerly known as Google Ventures.

Ride-sharing giant Uber is also joining the round. Other new investors include Alphabet, IVP, Atomico and Fidelity Management and Research Company. Lime’s existing investors, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Fifth Wall and GIC, Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund also participated in the round.

GV General Partner Joe Kraus will take a seat on the company’s board of Directors.

The new funds will let Lime expand operations globally, develop new technologies and products for consumers and build out its infrastructure and team.

Lime offers bikes and scooters for rent via apps on iOS and Android.