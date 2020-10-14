Lightstep Receives SOC 2 Type II Report

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightstep, a modern distributed tracing tool, today announced the availability of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II report. Compiled by Coalfire Controls, an independent cybersecurity firm, the report documents how Lightstep’s information security practices, policies, and procedures are suitable to meet the SOC 2 Type II trust principles criteria for security and confidentiality.

This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries. As companies increase their usage of outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for the highest level of trust and transparency into cloud service providers’ operations, processes, and results.

Lightstep’s SOC 2 Type II report verifies the existence of internal controls designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It also provides a thorough review of how Lightstep’s internal controls affect the security and confidentiality of the systems it uses to process users’ data, and the confidentiality of the information processed by these systems.

"We are processing over a trillion events each day,” said Daniel “Spoons” Spoonhower, CTO and Co-Founder of Lightstep. “By completing and distributing SOC 2 reports, we are committing to deeper transparency in our security efforts, and to the varied compliance requirements of our customers and partners."

About Lightstep

Lightstep’s mission is to deliver confidence at scale for those who develop, operate and rely on today’s powerful software applications. Its products leverage distributed tracing technology – initially developed by a Lightstep co-founder at Google – to offer best-of-breed observability to organizations adopting microservices or serverless at scale. Lightstep is backed by Redpoint, Sequoia, Altimeter Capital, Cowboy Ventures, and Harrison Metal and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://lightstep.com or follow @LightstepHQ.

