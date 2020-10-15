Lifesize Recognized as a Visionary in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AVtweeps--Lifesize®, a global innovator of immersive enterprise communication solutions, today announced it has been named a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions1. Vendors placed in the Magic Quadrant report are evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. This marks the third consecutive year Lifesize has been included and the company’s second consecutive year positioned as a Visionary.

“We consider Gartner’s recognition of Lifesize as a 2020 Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions to be confirmation of meeting solutions’ role as a steadfast anchor for our growing unified communications business,” said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. “As meeting solutions have become imperative tools for every knowledge worker on earth, we are proud to be an innovative partner and guide for customer organizations of all types and sizes as well as the industry at large.”

According to the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, “In the typical business context, meeting solutions are collaboration tools that support interactions between participants for daily teamwork, presentations, training and webinars. Gartner sees demand for meeting solutions rising for new use cases such as online city council meetings, virtual courtrooms and remote banking scenarios (to name a few). As the use cases expand, meeting solution vendors will need to expand their feature sets or establish technology partnerships to accommodate the workflows and data sharing for these sessions.”

Lifesize provides an integrated, globally scalable meeting solutions platform highlighted by the industry’s first 4K video conferencing architecture, reliable and secure cloud service, digital collaboration through whiteboarding and screen-sharing, and cloud-connected meeting room systems. The company maintains a strong worldwide partner ecosystem, including notable additions of SYNNEX Corporation as a U.S. master agent as well as Tech Data, Tradewinds Technology Brokerage and Dicker Data as key partners in Australia and New Zealand over the past year.

Contributions to Lifesize’s suite of meeting solutions over the last 12 months include corporate milestones and product launches such as:

Acquiring digital collaboration solutions company Kaptivo and immediately releasing a new Kaptivo-powered digital whiteboard application within the Lifesize platform, empowering professionals and educators to enhance collaboration, securely share ideas and add intelligence to any virtual meeting or classroom.

Announcing comprehensive end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for all group and point-to-point video conferencing calls for all paid and free subscription customers, representing the industry’s first true E2EE solution for both cloud video conferencing and cloud-connected meeting room devices.

Integrating Lifesize meeting room systems with Alexa for Business from Amazon Web Services (AWS), making in-room video meetings even easier and more intelligent via secure hands-free voice control, custom Alexa skills and automated room utilization capabilities.

Introducing the industry’s most robust Rooms-as-a-Service offering from a single vendor, enabling customers to purchase Lifesize’s best-in-class meeting room devices, video conferencing service and support with simplified, predictable pricing and 20 to 30 percent lower total cost of ownership in their first two years of service.

Debuting real-time reporting and live meeting statistics in the Lifesize Admin Console as well as releasing cloud video conferencing and collaboration features and integrations that improve the remote work experience for employees and remote support processes and controls for IT administrators.

Verifying the cloud-based Lifesize video conferencing service and applications as Citrix Ready, ensuring compatibility with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Citrix Gateway.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions research report and to learn more about Lifesize’s solutions and services, visit: https://www.lifesize.com/en/ldp/gartner-magic-quadrant-2020.

1 “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions.” Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Adam Preset and Brian Doherty. October 12, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

