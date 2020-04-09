Life360 Recognized by Financial Times as One of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020

Leader in family safety and coordination ranks 36th in technology category

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life360, Inc. (ASX:360), the leading safety and coordination service for families across the globe, today announced that it has been recognized in Financial Times’ (FT’s) inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. The company ranked 36th in the technology category and 125th overall on the list of the 500 fastest-growing companies.

“ Being recognized by Financial Times is an honor and it reflects the tireless work our team has put into becoming an invaluable part of daily life for families,” said Chris Hulls, CEO of Life360. “ We will maintain our momentum and continue to strive for achieving our larger vision of redefining how safety is delivered to families around the world.”

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list comprises the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth in North America, Central America, and South America; 500 firms were selected for this first annual ranking. The 500 companies received this recognition based on their Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), which was calculated using revenue information the companies shared with Statista’s research team.

“ The inaugural FT Americas ranking comes at a perilous and uncertain time for many companies, as the coronavirus severely curtails economies, workforces and ultimately growth,” said Maxine Kelly, Commissioning Editor at Financial Times. “ Yet the ranking also highlights 500 businesses across the continent for whom innovation and creativity have paid off — attributes that will underpin resilience and enable many of them to thrive once the worst effects of the pandemic are behind them.”

The full report featuring case studies and analysis from this year’s ranking will be published in Financial Times print and online on May 12.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 27 million MAU located in more than 140 countries.

Life360’s CDIs are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers of securities which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs, have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. As a result of relying on the Regulation S exemption, the CDIs are ‘restricted securities’ under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. This means that you are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person who is not a QIB for the foreseeable future except in very limited circumstances until after the end of the restricted period, unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. To enforce the above transfer restrictions, all CDIs issued bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. However, you are still able to freely transfer your CDIs on ASX to any person other than a US person who is not a QIB. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

