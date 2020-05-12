Life360 Announces Russell Burke as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life360, Inc. (ASX:360), the leading safety and coordination service for families across the globe, today announced global business executive Russell Burke as its chief financial officer. In the CFO role, Burke will reinforce Life360’s commitment to family safety by focusing on the effectiveness of the business model and supporting the company as they move to the next level.

“ Russell’s broad experience in the U.S. and Australian markets will be extremely valuable as we continue to expand our product offerings globally,” said Chris Hulls, CEO of Life360. “ We’re confident that he’ll be a major asset to our team as we redefine how safety is delivered to families around the world.”

Burke, an experienced financial executive having worked with both public and private companies, has extensive experience in management and business leadership. Prior to joining Life360, he held roles as chief financial officer of Mandalay Media Inc., chief executive officer of Weight Watchers Australia and New Zealand, as well as senior leadership positions at numerous high-growth early stage companies, including digital media subscription service Pressplay, and mixed-reality ecosystem and platform Magic Leap. In these roles, Burke successfully led international business and finance operations, as well as building high-performing global finance, HR, legal and IT teams in dynamic and challenging environments.

“ I was immediately attracted to the flexibility and effectiveness of Life360’s business model and the opportunity for growth; and am thrilled to support the company at a time of such rapid expansion,” said Burke. “ As an added bonus, I’ve been using Life360 to keep my own family safe and connected for years. Being part of the Life360 family now has even more meaning.”

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 28 million MAU located in more than 195 countries.

Life360’s CDIs are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers of securities which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs, have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. As a result of relying on the Regulation S exemption, the CDIs are ‘restricted securities’ under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. This means that you are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person who is not a QIB for the foreseeable future except in very limited circumstances until after the end of the restricted period, unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. To enforce the above transfer restrictions, all CDIs issued bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. However, you are still able to freely transfer your CDIs on ASX to any person other than a US person who is not a QIB. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

Kira Cooper

life360@thekeypr.com

415-299-1145