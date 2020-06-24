Life Image Announces a Partnership with RapidAI to Accelerate the Adoption of Life-Saving Stroke Technology to Hospitals

Partnership Brings Together RapidAI’s Market-Leading Cerebrovascular Imaging Analysis with Life Image’s Extensive Global Network of Trauma Hospitals and Referral Sites

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloudbasedimaging--Life Image, the world’s largest global medical evidence and image exchange network specializing in curated diagnostic images for care delivery and research, announced today a partnership with RapidAI™, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke. The partnership extends the availability of Rapid®’s life-saving neuroimaging platform through Life Image’s cloud network—facilitating direct connections between organizations that benefit from stroke imaging collaboration.

RapidAI empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions for stroke patients using clinically proven, data-driven technology. With the validated Rapid platform developed by stroke experts, clinicians worldwide are enabled with fast, automated, and easy-to-interpret imaging, resulting in more accurate clinical decision-making around stroke.

Life Image’s network of 10,000 facilities connected with 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics includes Primary Stroke Centers (PSCs) and Comprehensive Stroke Centers (CSCs) that are connected with community hospitals and other referral sites. Its interoperable digital platform provides image management to nearly 12 million clinical encounters per month worldwide.

“Our partnership with Life Image further extends our commitment to delivering RapidAI solutions to fit hospital needs. Life Image offers hospitals inter and intra facility direct connectivity options, empowering organizations to easily expand their Rapid deployment to an extended network of sites and physicians," said Anil Singhal, MD, EVP, Worldwide Operations at RapidAI.

“Offering RapidAI’s cutting-edge technology to an even broader network of departments and sites through the extensive Life Image network means more physicians will have access to the proven Rapid stroke imaging platform, allowing them to make better transfer decisions, and speed time to treatment,” said Matthew A. Michela, President and CEO of Life Image. “Our Network Access™ solution was designed specifically for this scenario – bringing together innovators, clinicians and patients at the point of care.”

In addition to providing Network Access to existing sites, Life Image can also help build new networks of unconnected sites – quickly and easily – with its vendor-agnostic tools that have been developed using industry standards.

About RapidAI

*ASPECTS is not available for commercial sale in the US.

About Life Image

Life Image is the world’s largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. It is the only company in the market today with Real World Imaging™ that provides large-scale, heterogeneous, de-identified imaging sets that are linkable to other longitudinal data. Founded in 2008, Life Image has created a digital platform using industry-leading interoperability standards to connect 10,000 facilities with more than 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics. Its network of hospitals, physicians, patients, life sciences, medical devices, and telehealth is interconnected with a technical ecosystem of EHRs, PACS, AI solutions, cloud environments, and analytics platforms. Life Image is the parent company of Mammosphere, a patient engagement platform that empowers women to take control of their breast health by storing all their breast imaging in one secure, online location.

For more information about Life Image, please visit www.lifeimage.com

