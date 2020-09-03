LICT Corporation Announces Organizational Change

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink®: LICT) is privileged to announce today that Robert E. Dolan has agreed to re-join the Company in an active consulting role overseeing the operations and financial teams while we search for a Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Dolan has served the Company for 29 years in various capacities, including, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. Mr. Dolan will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Company is also announcing that Daniel E. Hopkins has resigned and will be leaving the Company effective October 2020. Mr. Hopkins has been serving the Company as President and Chief Financial Officer since November of 2019.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions, financial markets and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be successful or that financial or other targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas. LICT is listed on the OTC Pink ® under the symbol LICT. For further information, please visit our website listed above.

Mario J. Gabelli

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen J. Moore

Vice President-Finance

914-921-8821