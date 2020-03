LIBERTY Dental Plan Announces Expanded Teledentistry for Nevada Medicaid Dental Recipients to Help With Emergency Oral Health Needs

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#dentalbenefits--To all State of Nevada Medicaid Dental recipients:

LIBERTY Dental Plan will assist you with your emergency dental needs. We will help you find a dentist, or, if a dentist is unavailable in your area due to government guidelines restricting non-essential services, we will help you connect with a dentist through our Teledentistry Program so you can get the urgent help you need. Please click on the following link for assistance: https://client.libertydentalplan.com/NVMedicaid

For More Information you can call 888-401-1128

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada remains fully operational and continues to monitor federal and state guidance in response to the COVID-19 Virus. We have taken steps to ensure our members, providers, and workforce are safe and have access to vital information, as well as any assistance needed in providing or accessing emergency dental services.

To better serve Nevadans who are experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency, LIBERTY announces the expansion of our Teledentistry Program to include all Nevada Medicaid Dental recipients across the State. Serving as an oral healthcare resource during this crisis, LIBERTY will assist recipients throughout the entire State with their emergency dental needs.

Our Teledentistry program allows members to use a free mobile app through the convenience of a smartphone or computer to access licensed dentists who are able to perform assessments, write prescriptions if needed, and advise on pain management strategies. In addition to making the app available and expanding the use of the program for all emergencies, LIBERTY will continue to assist members requiring further treatment by finding a local provider.

Any member experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency should:

Start by contacting your dental provider for local assistance and treatment.

If your provider is unable to provide support or treatment due to closures, contact LIBERTY’s toll-free member hotline 888-401-1128 for navigation to the Teledentistry Program. During normal and after business hours, members can access this service through our call center.

Immediately call 911 if the situation is thought to be life-threatening.

Our expanded Teledentistry Program will be available until further notice. LIBERTY will continue to monitor this fluid situation and adjust to support our members and providers as needed.

For more information about LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada and our Teledentistry Program, please contact Dr. Amy Tongsiri, Dental Director: 888/273-2997 atongsiri@libertydentalplan.com

About LIBERTY Dental Plan

LIBERTY Dental Plan was founded and is led by a dentist and provides full dental administrative services to over 4.5 million members in public and commercial programs in 50 states including approximately 3 million Medicaid members in Nevada, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York.

