LG Unveils FOMO Channel Exclusively For LG OLED TV’s

“Fear Of Missing OLED” Channel Delivers Exclusive Access To Never-Before-Seen Cultural Moments

Kicking Off With Content From Balmain Fashion House And Lady Gaga That You Will Not Want To Miss!

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Electronics USA announces the launch of an exclusive cinematic content channel that will bring consumers into the futuristic front row with unique experiences that are brought to life by the superior picture quality of LG OLED TVs. The LG FOMO Channel app, also known as “Fear of Missing OLED,” is now available exclusively to LG Smart TV* owners.

Capitalizing on the exceptional technology LG owners are accustomed to, with perfect blacks, infinite contrast and vibrant colors that truly come to life on screen, the LG FOMO Channel app, which is available via the LG Content Store, gives LG Smart TV owners a first look at unique new content from some of the world’s biggest names.

Kicking things off, available now on FOMO, is a rebroadcast of the front-row festivities from the fashion house Balmain’s recent Spring/Summer 2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, including FOMO Channel-exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Viewers will be able to feel the energy from the catwalk as Balmain creative director, Olivier Rousteing lifts the curtains to give LG OLED owners the VIP fashion show experience of a lifetime.

Up next, the FOMO Channel will feature bonus footage from the shoot of Grammy Award-winning artist, Lady Gaga’s “911” music video, along with behind-the-scenes commentary with director, producer and screenwriter Tarsem Singh, and an exclusive video edit.

“I’m so thrilled to see how everyone has responded to our short film,” said Lady Gaga. “For 911, Tarsem and I worked together to create an exclusive visual experience which will air only on LG’s FOMO Channel. This version of the film will push the boundaries of the visuals and truly deliver the vibrant colors, dramatic blacks, and infinite contrast the way we envisioned them. We hope you enjoy this special version of our film which will air exclusively on LG OLED TVs, allowing you to see the details unlike anywhere else!”

“When it came to re-imagining Paris Fashion Week and creating a new age front-row, we wanted the very best technology partner that could bring the audience to life,” said Olivier Rousteing. “Of course there is nothing better than the energy of a live show but we have learned during this unusual time that certain technology like LG OLED delivers an unrivaled premium experience with perfect blacks, explosive colors, and realistic and crisp picture quality that will truly transform our show and bring the audience to life like no other TV can.”

“LG OLED TV’s are celebrated worldwide because they are engineered to enhance the consumer experience and deliver content exactly as the creator intended, with a picture quality that will take your breath away,” said Peggy Ang, LG’s vice president of marketing. “The FOMO Channel offers yet another unique experience, capitalizing on LG’s OLED technology and collaborating with incredible and world-renowned talents to create new and exciting home experiences for LG OLED owners.”

With the launch of the FOMO Channel, LG becomes a destination and content creator, delivering unique cultural experiences and providing rare, undivided access to truly transform your living room. Additional partnerships will be announced with content available across all entertainment categories, including art, sports, music and more.

LG was the first to introduce transformative OLED technology to large screen TVs, and today, more than one million LG OLED TVs have been sold in the United States. Noted experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Each of the over 8.2 million self-lit pixels can be individually controlled resulting in the deepest black levels, greater detail in darker areas, and rich colors for the most realistic picture quality.

For more information on LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com. Having FOMO about the FOMO Channel? Visit an LG-authorized retailer to upgrade your home entertainment experience.

