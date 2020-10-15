LG TONE Free Collaboration With Pro Basketball Players Supports After-School All-Stars Songwriting Academy

J.R. Smith, Jordan Clarkson, Ben McLemore, Darius Bazley and Talen Horton-Tucker Lend Their Support for Youth Initiative

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate the debut of LG TONE Free true-wireless earbuds, LG Electronics USA announced a collaboration with one of the largest free school-based after-school program providers in the country, After-School All-Stars (ASAS), along with a handful of well-known ballers to support BIPOC children. Professional basketball players J.R. Smith (Los Angeles), Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles), Jordan Clarkson (Utah), Ben McLemore (Houston) and Darius Bazley (Oklahoma City) will serve as advocates for students participating in the ASAS inaugural Songwriting Academy, which encourages musical success by providing opportunities for students to showcase their unique voices and perspectives through music.

LG and ASAS paired 13 students from nine cities with Songwriting Academy program mentors and acclaimed music industry experts to lead them through a six-week program designed to help transform hardships into positive expression through the power of music. The Songwriting Academy caters to students from traditionally underserved communities, guiding them through the creative process of songwriting and music production, resulting in validation, appreciation and most importantly, the feelings of accomplishment.

All-Star students got to meet their heroes from the court during video chats coordinated through LG and ASAS, allowing participants to learn more about their pro players and share the inspiration behind their songs. {Please find video chat footage HERE and, listen to ASAS Songwriting academy content HERE.}

Through LG’s support, ASAS is able to expand the Songwriting curriculum, provide additional support for mentors, and help ensure that each student participant has the necessary equipment and connection tools. Closing the achievement gap for students living in communities plagued by racial inequity and lack of opportunity, the ASAS collaboration with LG offers these students access to an innovative program that afﬁrms and develops their unique voices as future leaders.

“We are proud to support the great work of After-School All-Stars and join forces with these accomplished athletes to inspire and support the students’ educational success,” said Peggy Ang, LG USA’s vice president of marketing. “LG’s new earbuds bring a fresh and unique product into the mix that will stand out from the crowd, much like the work we are seeing from the talented students in ASAS’ programs.”

“We’re so grateful to LG and the players for their involvement and support,” expressed Ben Paul, After-School All-Stars President & CEO. “Our students are facing hurdles like we’ve never seen before, and the Songwriting Academy has truly brought joy to them and their families. We’re thrilled about this collaboration and the chance for the students to continue to elevate their songwriting craft through this opportunity.”

The new LG TONE Free earbuds combine high performance Meridian audio with a great fit and a unique UVnano charging case that uses UV light to reduce 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh during the powered charging cycle. To learn more about LG’s TONE Free lineup, visit lg.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

