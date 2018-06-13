LevaData Completes $12 Million Series B

SUNNYVALE — LevaData , a company that helps enterprises reduce supply chain costs, has completed a $12 million Series B financing round, including a lead investment from existing Series A investor Tola Capital .

LevaData will use the proceeds from this funding round to continue to invest in deepening the capability of the Cognitive Sourcing platform for high tech and manufacturing customers and expansion into key vertical markets, including industrial equipment and medical devices, as well as to drive innovation in engineering and data science.

LevaData will also continue to grow its presence and engineering team in Silicon Valley, including the appointment of Sreeni Iyer as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

According to Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO and Founder of LevaData, “We guarantee 10-30% incremental cost savings to our customers. Our Cognitive Sourcing Platform has proven that AI can be applied to deliver gross margin gains. Our plan is to deliver $20 billion in verifiable value for our customers by 2022.” Kalidindi added, “With this investment from Tola Capital, LevaData will have the additional resources to expand into new sectors and to enhance market insights for all our customers.”

“LevaData has provided strategic sourcing leaders with the data-driven insights to deliver true differentiation and value to their business. This has had clear impact on the gross margins for businesses in the high tech and manufacturing sectors,” commented Aaron Fleishman, Principal at Tola Capital. “We have seen the deep investments LevaData has made in the insights and experience they give to customers to help them improve sourcing decisions every day. We look forward to this next stage of growth for the business as LevaData expands to deliver this value to additional sectors.”

The LevaData value proposition is built on agility, efficiency and sustainable cost management, with a focus on an expanding network and sources of insight. LevaData’s Cognitive Sourcing Platform provides the foundation for digital transformation of direct materials sourcing and supply management initiatives within Fortune 1000 companies. The company’s flagship product Leva is the industry’s first AI sourcing advisor.