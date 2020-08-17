Letsfit T20 Non-Drop Earbuds Now Available for $21 on Indiegogo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The wait is over: Letsfit’s new T20 non-drop, true wireless earbuds are available now for just $21 through Indiegogo, a 40% discount off the list price when the earbuds hit Amazon later this year.

Developed in collaboration with award-winning Freebit, the T20 true wireless earbuds feature a new drop-safe, c-skirt design that swirls into the ear for a secure, comfortable fit that doesn’t budge during even the most strenuous workouts. The barely-there buds are completely sweatproof and waterproof, feature one-touch control, and instantly connect to your phone so wearers can easily stream music or take calls during exercise. The T20 earbuds come with a compact rechargeable case with more than 30 hours of power -- perfect for traveling, hiking, or endurance activities -- and a full year of warranty.

Backers of Letsfit’s Indiegogo campaign can choose from the following perks:

$21 for one pair of black or white T20 earbuds

$22 for one pair of limited edition orange T20 earbuds

$42 for two pairs of T20 earbuds (black or white)

$43 for two pairs of T20 earbuds (limited edition orange and black)

$43 for two pairs of T20 earbuds (limited edition orange and white)

$58 for three pairs of T20 earbuds (one in each color)

In addition, backers who share a link to the Indiegogo campaign with their friends and generate two referrals will receive a $5 Amazon gift card. These discounted offers are available until Sept. 10 or until supplies last, and the T20s are guaranteed to ship in October 2020.

With 24 days left, Letsfit’s Indiegogo campaign has already exceeded its goal, proving the demand and need for more secure, affordable earbuds. For more information about the Letsfit T20 non-drop, true wireless earbuds or to order, visit Indiegogo.

About Letsfit

Letsfit serves everyday people during their everyday exercise. With fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, and other workout gear, Letsfit provides high-quality products that help people live healthier lives. www.letsfit.com

Katie Johnston

katiej@gregoryfca.com

610-228-2248