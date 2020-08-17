BusinessWire

Letsfit T20 Non-Drop Earbuds Now Available for $21 on Indiegogo

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Letsfit T20 Non-Drop Earbuds Now Available for $21 on Indiegogo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The wait is over: Letsfit’s new T20 non-drop, true wireless earbuds are available now for just $21 through Indiegogo, a 40% discount off the list price when the earbuds hit Amazon later this year.



Developed in collaboration with award-winning Freebit, the T20 true wireless earbuds feature a new drop-safe, c-skirt design that swirls into the ear for a secure, comfortable fit that doesn’t budge during even the most strenuous workouts. The barely-there buds are completely sweatproof and waterproof, feature one-touch control, and instantly connect to your phone so wearers can easily stream music or take calls during exercise. The T20 earbuds come with a compact rechargeable case with more than 30 hours of power -- perfect for traveling, hiking, or endurance activities -- and a full year of warranty.

Backers of Letsfit’s Indiegogo campaign can choose from the following perks:

  • $21 for one pair of black or white T20 earbuds
  • $22 for one pair of limited edition orange T20 earbuds
  • $42 for two pairs of T20 earbuds (black or white)
  • $43 for two pairs of T20 earbuds (limited edition orange and black)
  • $43 for two pairs of T20 earbuds (limited edition orange and white)
  • $58 for three pairs of T20 earbuds (one in each color)

In addition, backers who share a link to the Indiegogo campaign with their friends and generate two referrals will receive a $5 Amazon gift card. These discounted offers are available until Sept. 10 or until supplies last, and the T20s are guaranteed to ship in October 2020.

With 24 days left, Letsfit’s Indiegogo campaign has already exceeded its goal, proving the demand and need for more secure, affordable earbuds. For more information about the Letsfit T20 non-drop, true wireless earbuds or to order, visit Indiegogo.

About Letsfit

Letsfit serves everyday people during their everyday exercise. With fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, and other workout gear, Letsfit provides high-quality products that help people live healthier lives. www.letsfit.com


Contacts

Katie Johnston
katiej@gregoryfca.com
610-228-2248

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Breed Announce Transformational Studio Partnership

Posted on Author Business Wire

Acclaimed media star’s state-of-the-art studio will now be called MorganFranklin Transformation Center
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm, and Michael Breed, acclaimed golf media pers…
BusinessWire

Inspur Information Releases New Server Optimized for Mobile Liquid Cooling Cluster

Posted on Author Business Wire

The 2U 4-node high-density server i24M5-LC adopts industry-leading cold plate liquid cooling technology and conducts heat exchange by means of warm water cooling, achieving a PUE of <1.2
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HPC–Inspur Information, …
BusinessWire

Snow Software-Embotics Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms for Second Straight Year

Posted on Author Business Wire

Embotics, part of Snow Software, recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute
OTTAWA, Ontario & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudmanagementplatforms–Embotics®, the hybrid cloud management company recently acquired by Snow Software, t…