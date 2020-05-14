Lenovo Launches Virtual Rounding for Healthcare Providers

Personalized hospital video conferencing to enhance physician reach and efficiency, increase system-wide access to specialists, as well as conserve PPE

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a global leader in providing advanced technologies for the healthcare industry, introduces Virtual Rounding to enhance virtual patient care. With surging hospital visits and exhausting supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the need for intelligent transformation in healthcare. Lenovo remains committed to building innovative devices and solutions that support and adapt to the changing healthcare landscape.

Making hospital rounds is a valuable time for providers to check in with patients and their families, discuss diagnoses and care plans, and answer questions. Virtual rounding allows providers to remotely communicate with patients safely and efficiently, increasing their ability to reach more patients, saving critical supplies of PPE, and limiting face-to-face time with patients to help better protect provider health and safety.

The Lenovo Virtual Rounding solution includes a Lenovo ThinkSmart View, an appliance for Microsoft Teams—a HIPAA-compliant collaboration and communication platform—designed for healthcare and businesses. Featuring high-quality video and sound in a small package, providers can safely meet with patients virtually from their office, another facility or their home. For patients in rooms at care locations such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers, or long-term care facilities, ThinkSmart View provides a reliable collaboration tool for their video conferencing needs.

“Lenovo Virtual Rounding was rapidly developed and brought to market in response to the acute needs of healthcare systems during the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Bob Monteverdi, Director of Global Healthcare Solutions, Lenovo. “Physician-patient communication is fundamental for good care, this solution preserves valuable face-to-face time, making daily rounds more efficient, convenient, and safe.”

Supported globally by Lenovo Services, the Lenovo Virtual Rounding solution relies on a robust end-to-end service infrastructure that ensures quality performance through the life of the device. Highly customizable, health system IT departments can easily configure the devices to the hospital’s specific needs and access virtual deployment installation and integration assistance to get the systems up and running quickly. Lenovo Services then provides ongoing technical support, remote maintenance and warranty support giving providers the confidence that their system will work when needed.

In addition to meeting the needs of the modern remote healthcare work force, the solution is designed to improve the safety of patients and providers, improve access to care, and improve the quality of care to help manage the near-term pandemic environment and well beyond.

