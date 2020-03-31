Lenovo Delivers Smarter Edge to Cloud Infrastructure Solutions to Unlock Data Insights

Lenovo ThinkAgile MX1021 based on ThinkSystem SE350 harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure Stack HCI at the edge to reduce latency and analyze data where it’s produced, providing secure data movement directly to the data center or to Azure in the public cloud

Lenovo ThinkSystem DM7100 storage solutions accelerate and protect data with integrated Azure cloud tiering and mobility capabilities, ideal for customers deploying end-to-end enterprise Azure-based solutions that need instant access to business-critical data in volume

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Azure--Today, Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) expands its portfolio of IT infrastructure solutions. As companies implement Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and 5G technologies, an increase in connected devices drives an explosion of data created, analyzed, stored and managed from the edge to the core. For enterprises building end-to-end applications that leverage Azure, the new Lenovo ThinkAgile MX1021 and ThinkSystem DM7100 provide validated solutions for cloud tiering.

“At a time when the speed and agility of processes critically impacts your daily business operations, our customers demand more powerful, secure and flexible solutions,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure at Lenovo DCG. “Lenovo’s technology architecture is purpose-built to deliver real-time, valuable insights from edge to core to cloud, enabling a new era of intelligence where customers can fully realize the potential of the data at their disposal.”

From the edge to the data center to the cloud, Lenovo offers a range of new solutions optimized to leverage customers’ data opportunities in retail, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and beyond:

Lenovo ThinkAgile MX1021 utilizes Microsoft Azure Stack HCI solutions to enable enterprises to move compute to the edge and act on the data where it’s created. For retailers looking to reduce inventory losses, customer sentiment analysis data can be analyzed in real time at the edge to proactively address challenges. In manufacturing, edge servers can collect sensor data, enabling real-time monitoring to increase efficiency and productivity of manufacturing plants. When ThinkAgile MX1021 is combined with Azure Stack Hub and Azure IoT Hub, healthcare organizations can tier medical data and increase efficiency of clinical, customer and operational analytics.

ThinkSystem DM7100 All-Flash Array and Hybrid Flash enterprise-class storage solutions accelerate mission critical applications with end-to-end NVMe technology while delivering integrated, secure hybrid cloud capability for Microsoft Azure and other public cloud provider solutions. Delivering All-Flash performance with integrated Azure cloud tiering enables customers to deploy applications that leverage Azure with consistent data management across the enterprise. Users will also retain enterprise data reduction capabilities in the cloud, allowing them to reduce their cloud footprint by up to 66%1. For retailers, improved transaction rates from All-Flash NVMe storage allow them to put collected data to work – whether it's managing real-time inventory information or speeding e-commerce to streamline customer delivery times. Adopting NVMe technology can improve the speed of data analytics by 30%2, giving them a competitive edge in the market. With the explosion of data and the need for real-time decision-making, industries such as manufacturing and healthcare demand streamlined approaches to better serve customers. The DM7100 with significantly faster performance and seamless cloud integration will securely supercharge data at cloud economics.

“New business insights and innovation are increasingly dependent on analyzing data ‘at the edge’ and efficiently storing data in the cloud,” said Talal Alqinawi, Senior Director Azure Marketing from Microsoft Corp. “That’s why we are collaborating with partners such as Lenovo on platforms and are working together to deliver Microsoft Azure Stack HCI on Lenovo’s ruggedized, compact ThinkAgile edge computing platform in tandem with Lenovo ThinkSystem DM Series All-Flash Storage for transparent cloud tiering to Azure.

All products are secured by Lenovo ThinkShield and available through Lenovo TruScale, the pay-for-what-you-use data center. For more information, visit www.lenovoxperience.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 57,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

1 https://en.resources.lenovo.com/thinksystem-dm-all-flash/data-efficiency-guarantee​

2 DM7100 = 210K OLTP IOPs vs. DM7000 = 165K OLTP IOPs ≈ 30% increase in performance

Worldwide

Zeno Group - LenovoWWDCG@zenogroup.com

Ashley Kusowski, akusowski@lenovo.com, +1 919-339-2819

EMEA

Caroline De Souza, csouza5@lenovo.com, +44 (0) 7768-08002

APAC

Sheryl Tham, stham@lenovo.com, LenovoDCGHub@hoffman.com

LATAM

Valkiria Suzuki, vsuzuki@lenovo.com, +5511996563108

PRC

Na Na Luo, luona3@lenovo.com +18519553701