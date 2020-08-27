LemonadeLXP Wins a 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LemonadeLXP, the all-in-one learning experience platform for financial institutions, proudly celebrates its win of a Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award in the spring 2020 program. LemonadeLXP was named the winner of a bronze award in the Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning category.

This is LemonadeLXP’s fourth consecutive win of a Brandon Hall Group Award for Excellence. LemonadeLXP won gold at the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Technology Awards Program, gold at the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards, and silver at the 2017 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Awards Program.

"Our mission at LemonadeLXP is to build the best learning experiences for financial institutions,” said John Findlay, Founder and CEO, LemonadeLXP. “Our repeated recognition by the Brandon Hall Group is a testament to how we are continuously going above and beyond to meet the demands of our clients, even during this pandemic.”

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience platform that transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time.

