LemonadeLXP Offers DEI Training Course in Content Exchange

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More companies are looking for ways to ensure they are doing their part to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) internally and externally. LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, has released courses on its Content Exchange to specifically help in that effort. Companies can install the ready-made, six-module training course to help foster a safe, collaborative and respectful work environment.


“In light of the recent social unrest, banks and credit unions are thinking about DEI more than ever. The challenge for them is figuring out where to source information and finding the time to create compelling DEI training,” said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. “With the recent launch of the LemonadeLXP Content Exchange, we are able to create ready-made training content that our clients can install on their respective instances. Knowing that DEI training is a priority, we decided to pitch in so FIs can roll out training quickly and easily.”

The course, which was reviewed and tested by a diverse panel of participants, covers several topics, including:

  • Defining DEI
  • The importance of DEI
  • Characteristics of diversity
  • Inclusive language
  • Defining DEI key terms: stereotyping, prejudice, discrimination, bias, racism, ageism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, privilege, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, biological sex and intersectionality
  • How to identify your personal bias
  • Actionable strategies to create a DEI workplace

This introductory DEI course is the first of multiple DEI courses that LemonadeLXP is planning to release. Future DEI courses will dive deeper into these concepts as well as cover additional areas.

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is a learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions. It's the only platform that combines an addictive learning experience for training onsite and remote staff, with a digital adoption platform that allows for the rapid deployment of technology walkthroughs to support frontline staff and help customers migrate to digital channels. For additional information visit www.lemonadelxp.com.


Contacts

Charlyne H. McWilliams/Ayesha Jamil
301.933.5567/678.781.7230
charlyne@williammills.com / ayesha@williammills.com

Business Wire

