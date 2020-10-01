LemonadeLXP Named One of Training Industry’s 2020 Top 20 Learning Experience Platform Companies

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LemonadeLXP, the all-in-one learning experience platform for financial institutions, has been named one of Training Industry’s 2020 Top 20 Learning Experience Platform (LXP) Companies.

“We are excited to announce our first annual Top 20 Learning Experience Platform (LXP) List,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “This list was created to help organizations find a platform that focuses on the learner experience. These companies exhibit advanced features and analytical capabilities, such as content recommendation engines, social learning capabilities and artificial intelligence, to deliver the ultimate learning experience.”

LemonadeLXP is unique in the LXP category for a couple of reasons; it morphs the learning experience into an addictive game to drive daily engagement, and it’s the only LXP that includes a digital adoption platform.

LemonadeLXP’s rapid authoring tools let organizations quickly create game-based learning modules, technology walkthroughs, role play scenarios, curated web content, mentoring/coaching sessions and remote instructor led training. LemonadeLXP also includes content/user management, a skills engine, learning paths, certifications and analytics that provide deep insights about the platform’s efficacy.

“Our mission at LemonadeLXP is to help companies build effective learning experiences that employees actually enjoy,” said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. “Our team has worked hard to develop a platform that transforms training into an addictive learning experience so that employees learn faster and retain more knowledge. So it’s pretty cool that Training Industry has recognized LemonadeLXP as one of the world’s top learning experience platforms.”

For LemonadeLXP’s clients, the platform has been instrumental in improving training outcomes for both onsite and remote staff. PlainsCapital Bank has seen a 30% knowledge increase while employee knowledge has jumped 24% at Great Plains Bank. Additionally, LemonadeLXP clients are onboarding employees 37% faster and reducing costs by an average of 81% compared to traditional training methods.

Most telling though is what employees are saying about the LemonadeLXP learning experience; 92% of learners prefer LemonadeLXP to other training experiences and 97% reported an increase in digital fluency.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection of the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ LXP Companies List was based on the following criteria: value of platform features and capabilities, quality of analytics and reporting, company size and growth potential, and strength of clients and geographic reach.

The full list of winners can be viewed by clicking here.

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience platform that transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time. For more information, contact hello@lemonadelxp.com.

