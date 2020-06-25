LemonadeLXP Enables Instructor-Led Distance Learning

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LemonadeLXP, the all-in-one learning experience platform for financial institutions, has launched a new e-learning module that enables instructor-led distance learning. The new feature will help financial institutions train remote workers more efficiently.

The new module allows companies to leverage their preferred video conferencing solution as a step within any LemonadeLXP learning path. LemonadeLXP provides the necessary video conferencing login credentials and directs learners to the event. The event facilitates one-on-one instructor and/or mentor training on any given topic, making it easier for learners who like the human interaction aspect.

Employees who attend the entire event earn points that help them progress in LemonadeLXP’s booster game. Built in the image of today’s most addictive mobile and social games, LemonadeLXP’s booster game keeps learners coming back daily for game-based microlearning sessions.

“The pandemic has forced financial institutions to reconfigure their training programs on the fly,” said John Findlay, CEO, LemonadeLXP. “For those who relied on instructor-led training, this new module makes the transition smoother. It is a way to integrate and merge cutting edge learning tech with old school tactics. Plus, it rewards employees for attending virtual training events, which will help increase participation.”

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience platform that transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time. For more information, contact hello@lemonadelxp.com.

Charlyne H. McWilliams/Ayesha Jamil

301.933.5567 / 678.781.7230

charlyne@williammills.com

ayesha@williammills.com