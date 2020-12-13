LeanTaaS Raises $130 Million Series D

SANTA CLARA — LeanTaaS, Inc., a software company that increases patient access and improves operational performance for healthcare providers, announced a $130 million Series D funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Goldman Sachs. The funds will be used to invest in building out the existing suite of products (iQueue for Operating Rooms, iQueue for Infusion Centers and iQueue for Inpatient Beds) as well as scaling the engineering, product and GoToMarket teams.

With this investment, LeanTaaS has raised more than $250 million to date, including more than $150 million from Insight Partners. As part of the funding round, Insight Partners’ Jeff Horing and Jon Rosenbaum and Goldman Sachs’ Antoine Munfa will join LeanTaaS’ Board of Directors.

“LeanTaaS is uniquely positioned to help hospitals and health systems across the country face the mounting operational and financial pressures exacerbated by the coronavirus. This funding will allow us to continue to grow and expand our impact while helping healthcare organizations deliver better care at a lower cost,” said Mohan Giridharadas, founder and CEO of LeanTaaS. “Our company momentum over the past several years – including greater than 50% revenue growth in 2020 and negative churn despite a difficult macro environment – reflects the increasing demand for scalable predictive analytics solutions that optimize how health systems increase operational utilization and efficiency. It also highlights how we’ve been able to develop and maintain deep partnerships with 100+ health systems and 300+ hospitals in order to keep them resilient and agile in the face of uncertain demand and supply conditions.”

“Healthcare operations in the U.S. are increasingly complex and under immense pressure to innovate; this has only been exacerbated by the prioritization of unique demands from the current pandemic,” said Jeff Horing, co-founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Even under these unprecedented circumstances, LeanTaaS has demonstrated the effectiveness of its ML-driven platform in optimizing how hospitals and health systems manage expensive, scarce resources like infusion center chairs, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. After leading the company’s Series B and C rounds, we have formed a deep partnership with Mohan and team. We look forward to continuing to help LeanTaaS scale its market presence and customer impact.”

Although health systems across the country have invested in cutting-edge medical equipment and infrastructure, they cannot maximize the use of such assets and increase operational efficiencies to improve their bottom lines with human based scheduling or unsophisticated tools. LeanTaaS develops specialized software that increases patient access to medical care by optimizing how health systems schedule and allocate the use of expensive, constrained resources. By using LeanTaaS’ product solutions, healthcare systems can harness the power of sophisticated, AI/ML-driven software to improve operational efficiencies, increase access, and reduce costs.

“We continue to be impressed by the LeanTaaS team. As hospitals and health systems begin to look toward a post-COVID-19 world, the agility and resilience LeanTaaS’ solutions provide will be key to restoring and growing their operations,” said Antoine Munfa, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Growth.

LeanTaaS’ solutions have now been deployed in more than 300 hospitals across the U.S., including five of the 10 largest health networks and 12 of the top 20 hospitals in the U.S. according to U.S. News & World Report. These hospitals use the iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. iQueue for Infusion Centers is used by 7,500+ chairs across 300+ infusion centers including 70 percent of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and more than 50 percent of National Cancer Institute hospitals. iQueue for Operating Rooms is used by more than 1,750 ORs across 34 health systems to perform more surgical cases during business hours, increase competitiveness in the marketplace, and improve the patient experience.