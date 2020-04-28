LeanIX Confirms Agenda for Virtual EA Connect Day 2020; Announces New Speakers

Apptio, Salesforce, Lucidchart to Present Case Studies and Best Practices at the Leading Peer Conference for Enterprise Architects, CIOs, and IT Executives

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Bonn--LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today released its agenda for EA Connect Day and announced three new speakers from Salesforce, Lucidchart and Apptio.

EA Connect Day U.S. virtual conference will be held online on May 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00am U.S. Eastern Time. Admission to the online conference is complimentary but participants must register in advance here.

The theme of the conference will focus on how to Future-Proof Enterprise Architecture in a World of Rapid Change. An agenda of presentations and speakers confirmed so far includes:

“ Using Apptio for Cost-Saving Application Rationalization Projects” David Scott, Director of Enterprise Architecture - Business Technology, Salesforce

“Technology Standards Management” Brint Markle, Director of Business Development & Strategic Partners, Lucidchart

“ LeanIX + Lucidchart: Taking Visualization and Collaboration to the Next Level” Amy Fenstermacher, EA Co-Lead, Government & Public Sector, Ernst & Young, LLP

“ How to Demonstrate Value in Enterprise Architecture” Phil Ziegler, Enterprise Business Architect, Atlassian

“ M&A Acceleration: Using LeanIX to Accelerate Our Integration Planning” Mike Kowalsky, Enterprise Architect, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

“ Learning to Stand Up Your EA practice” Marcelo Menard, Global Enterprise Architecture Manager, Vale

“ From Projects to Products: Architecting for Business Outcomes” André Christ, co-founder & CEO of LeanIX

“The Roadmap for EA and LeanIX”

EA Connect Days are the best-known peer conferences for Enterprise Architects, CIOs, and IT executives which bring together hundreds of experts to discuss, deliberate and resolve the most significant topics and challenges of the EA profession.

About LeanIX

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for driving Enterprise Architecture and Cloud Governance, enabling companies to accelerate their IT transformation. From on-premises to cloud native and microservices, architecture teams using LeanIX have the power to strategically support their business and take decisions faster. More than 270 global brands including Volkswagen, adidas, Bosch, DHL, Santander, Atlassian, and Zalando rely on LeanIX to improve transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to stakeholders whenever needed. Use cases include Cloud Governance, Application Portfolio Management, and Technology Risk Management. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, and an office in Hyderabad, India.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net, @leanix_net on Twitter, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/leanix-gmbh on LinkedIn.

