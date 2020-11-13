BusinessWire

Leaf Blower Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Cordless, Gas & Backpack Leaf Blower Savings Identified by Consumer Articles

Save on light & heavy duty leaf blower deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with the latest handheld, backpack & walk-behind leaf blower deals


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday sales experts are sharing the best early leaf blower deals for Black Friday, together with discounts on gas-powered, corded and cordless leaf blowers. Explore the latest deals in the list below.

Best Leaf Blower Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday sale and Amazon's latest holiday season deals to compare even more live discounts at the moment.

Leaf blowers are a staple outdoor equipment for every home but most especially during the summer and fall seasons. For garages or fields, backpack leaf blowers are the way to go. These tools offer more power and offer a longer runtime to get the job done. Handheld, cordless leaf blowers, on the other hand, are lightweight options that are perfect for small lawns, porches, and even gazebos. Meanwhile, larger swaths of land are best managed via gas leaf blowers. Although noisier than their electric-powered counterparts, the gas-powered options are unmatched when it comes to runtime and performance.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news.


