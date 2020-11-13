Leaf Blower Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Cordless, Gas & Backpack Leaf Blower Savings Identified by Consumer Articles

Save on light & heavy duty leaf blower deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with the latest handheld, backpack & walk-behind leaf blower deals
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday sales experts are sharing the best early leaf blower deals for Black Friday, together with discounts on gas-powered, corded and cordless leaf blowers. Explore the latest deals in the list below.
Best Leaf Blower Deals:
- Save up to 50% on top rated leaf blowers including cordless, corded & gas blowers at Walmart - save on corded and cordless leaf blowers from Sun Joe, Greenworks, Poulan Pro and more top brands
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of top-rated leaf blowers at Target - check the latest deals on cordless, gas lead, and backpack leaf blower models from Sun Joe, Hoover, and Scotts
- Save up to $40 on leaf blowers from top brands such as Toro, DeWalt & Black+Decker at Amazon - check live prices on bestselling battery and gas powered leaf blowers
- Save up to 38% off on leaf blowers and yard care equipment at NorthernTool.com - check the latest deals on backpack leaf blower models from Troy-Bilt, Stihl, and Solo
- Save on a range of cordless leaf blowers at Overstock.com - check live prices on cordless leaf blower models from Hoover, Scotts, and Earthwise
- Save up to 65% on top-rated cordless leaf blowers at Walmart - check the latest deals on battery-powered cordless leaf blowers from Worx, Hyper Tough, and Costway
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of gas leaf blowers from Walmart - check live prices on gas-powered leaf blower/vacuum models and outdoor power equipment
- Save on popular backpack leaf blowers at Amazon - check live prices on lightweight blowers with 2 to 4-cycle engines and load-reducing harness designs
- Save up to 30% off on high-powered backpack leaf blowers at Walmart - check deals on Remington, Husqvarna, Troy-Bilt & Poulan Pro leaf blowers
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare even more live discounts at the moment. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Leaf blowers are a staple outdoor equipment for every home but most especially during the summer and fall seasons. For garages or fields, backpack leaf blowers are the way to go. These tools offer more power and offer a longer runtime to get the job done. Handheld, cordless leaf blowers, on the other hand, are lightweight options that are perfect for small lawns, porches, and even gazebos. Meanwhile, larger swaths of land are best managed via gas leaf blowers. Although noisier than their electric-powered counterparts, the gas-powered options are unmatched when it comes to runtime and performance.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)