Leadspace Generates $21 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Leadspace, which operates a B2B Audience Management Platform for Marketing and Sales, has raised $21 million in Series C funding, led by Arrowroot Capital and existing investor Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP).

The Series C funding round will support additional investment and innovation in the Israel based AI platform and team, as well as growth in the customer team in San Francisco and Denver.

“We believe AI is revolutionizing B2B Sales and Marketing as more and more companies are seeing the results,” commented Matthew Safaii, Managing Partner at Arrowroot Capital. “Leadspace has pioneered this space, built an unrivaled platform and won an incredible list of customers. We are excited to partner with the company on the next stage of its growth.”

With the increase in Account Based Marketing coupled with traditional content marketing, audiences are increasingly overwhelmed with marketing messages. It is more critical than ever to engage B2B audiences with specific, relevant, aligned and valued interactions. Leadspace’s Audience Management Platform, with its combination of unparalleled 3rd-party data sources and Artificial Intelligence (AI), enables Marketing and Sales teams to precisely find and target ideal customers, recommend how to best engage them, and enrich their internal databases with a single, consistent source of truth. Over the last year, customers such as Microsoft, Marketo, AppDynamics, HP Enterprise and N3 have used Leadspace to transform their B2B Marketing efforts through data management and AI.

“Leadspace helps companies to empirically determine their best accounts that have the highest propensity to buy, and identify key micro-segments within verticals so that they can build highly targeted ABM programs,” commented Chandar Pattabhiram, CMO of Coupa and former CMO Marketo. “It is essential to build these programs on a solid foundation of data and analytics, and this is Leadspace’s key strength.”