LeadingResponse Announces National Account Partnership With Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeadingResponse, the national leader in client acquisition for professional services, is partnering with Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar to provide a specialized program that includes a streamlined booking process for its clients and advisors to host best-in-class event programs.

“ As a frequent user of Fleming’s exceptional Private Dining and event facilities in the past, we are proud and excited to be their partner in the present. This new, premier national partnership enables us to pass on the benefits of our scale and status to our own clients - wealth managers, law firms, the medical industry, and care providers. It’s great to see Fleming’s reopening their dining rooms for business,” stated Matthew Kearney, Chief Executive Officer at LeadingResponse.

A key element and driver of the partnership is Fleming’s unwavering dedication to enhancing their already strict food safety, health, and hygiene measures to adhere to the strongest guest and team member safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fleming’s has now also extended their dining services to include extensive delivery capabilities that will provide a whole new level of service and convenience.

“ We look forward to providing our exceptional approach to meeting and dining to the LeadingResponse professional client base,” said Beth Scott, President of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. “ Our restaurant teams are trained to host private events in-restaurant or cater through carry-out or delivery to off-site events. We are seeing an interesting trend in catering for home-based webinar participation that clients are finding very appealing.”

“ This partnership also ensures that we are the first to know the re-opening status of every Fleming’s, allowing us to expedite event scheduling for the benefit of all of our clients, both seminar style events in the private event spaces or webinars at home with food delivered,” said Kearney.

Fleming’s offers an exceptional menu of hand-cut steaks, an award-winning list of wines and private dining rooms available at all locations that can accommodate breakfast and all-day meetings, lunch, cocktail reception, or dinner events for various party sizes.

