Leading Upper Midwest Furniture Retailer Authenticates Person-Not-Present Credit Card Purchases With Retail ID Web Amid Coronavirus Store Closures

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#credit--Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, today announced that a 40-location upper Midwest furniture store is now using Intellicheck’s Retail ID Web. The U.S. top 50 multi-brand furniture retailer and distributor needed an immediate way to authenticate person-not-present credit card purchasers, stopping fraud despite store closures due to the coronavirus.

This prominent furniture retailer required an immediate solution that needed no integration yet could also authenticate credit card purchasers over the phone. They chose to equip sales associates fielding consumer credit card phone orders with Retail ID Web, a frictionless, real-time technology solution. Retail ID Web authenticates identification documents, allowing sales associates to quickly and seamlessly fulfill credit card purchases, while deterring losses associated with bad actors and fraudulent cards.

"With many retail stores now closed, the coronavirus pandemic has fueled a new wave of internet and person-not-present identity theft and fraud. Retail ID Web provides retailers and customers with unparalleled protection against this fraud. Retailers and credit card issuers are looking for immediate solutions given the new shopping paradigm. Retail ID Web gives them that solution with no integration required. All they need to do is log in and they can be instantly authenticating credit card purchasers to assure they are who they say they are,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Retail ID Web is a standalone web application that requires no point of sale system integration. The technology solution engages the customer’s mobile device to capture identification documents such as a driver license, state-issued ID, or military ID for authentication.

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification.

