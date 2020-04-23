Lead Inclusively Announces $1.5M Investment Amidst Covid-19 Challenges

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lead Inclusively, a technology-enabled Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consulting Firm, raised $1.5 million in a funding round led by Christopher Craig and Fran Craig, angel investors. The company, based in San Diego, will use the new capital to further develop its Software-as-a-Service platform that creates learning apps based on the science of behavior change and habit formation. The first use case was with the behavior of “inclusion.” As the company expands the use cases of behavior change, it will re-emerge under the name-change “RevWork,” licensing the platform for any and all enterprise behavior change and organizational culture transformation necessary to drive a remote workforce during and post-Covid-19.

Founded in 2016, Lead Inclusively’s mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage Diversity and Inclusion as an accelerator for business performance. Lead Inclusively works with clients that are trailblazers in their industries and include PNC Financial, Daimler Benz and many others. The company has launched a SaaS platform for its clients that uses neuroscience, artificial intelligence and “real-time” nudge messaging to help transform the workplace.

“Lead Inclusively was born out of years of working toward creating a better, more productive, more inclusive workplace,” said Denise Hummel, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Lead Inclusively. “Now more than ever, as businesses are navigating the challenges of a remote and distributed workforce, the demand for application-based support is in high demand as managers look for virtual resources that will keep employees engaged and productive while working remotely.”

Christopher Craig stated, “We are pleased to support Lead Inclusively during the next phase of the company’s growth. Remote work requires changes in employee behavior and company culture, and RevWork is uniquely positioned to address these needs.”

Businesses understand the nature of work is changing and employees are more distributed than ever, often working away from the office in isolated situations that impact productivity, stress and engagement. Lead Inclusively ensures that employees, no matter where their work takes them, has the mindset, knowledge and tools to positively impact performance, collaboration and innovation. Immediate products in the app pipeline include the Remote Teams Virtual Coach and the Sales Enablement Virtual Coach, both of which involve the patented algorithm of nudge messaging around actual events to reinforce the behaviors necessary to be successful in the post-covid-19 “new normal.”

About Lead Inclusively

Lead Inclusively is a technology-enabled Diversity and Inclusion Consulting firm that has been devoted to developing leaders, teams, and organizations to leverage Diversity and Inclusion as an accelerator for business performance. Its new suite of solutions, marketed as “RevWork” will serve businesses that are dedicated to returning to previous levels of productivity and prosperity post-covid-19 by reinforcing and sustaining the leadership behaviors that will be necessary to thrive in this new environment of remote work.

