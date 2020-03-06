Lattice Semiconductor to Present at William Blair Technology Conference

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it is scheduled to host investor meetings at the William Blair Technology Conference on March 9, 2020 at The Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations will meet with institutional investors to discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and outlook.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

