Lattice Radiant Software Tool Accelerates System Development for New Certus-NX FPGA-based Designs

Easy-to-Use, Best-in-Class FPGA Design Tool Also Supports SystemVerilog

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced availability of the latest version of its popular software design tool for FPGAs, Lattice Radiant™ 2.1. The version includes support for the company’s new general-purpose Lattice Certus™-NX FPGAs, the second family introduced within six months using Lattice Nexus™ FPGA development platform, plus native support for the SystemVerilog hardware description and verification language to increase functionality and design flexibility. Lattice Radiant design software accelerates development of Lattice FPGA-based applications for a range of markets, including industrial/automotive, communications/compute, and consumer.

The new version of Radiant supports SystemVerilog throughout the entire design flow, from the native synthesis tool through the schematic viewer, hierarchical viewer, configuration wizards, and debugging tool. This highly productive coding method simplifies on-chip debugging and other tasks to streamline the design process and get Lattice FPGA-based products to market faster. Lattice has made Radiant even easier to use as the tool’s drag-and-drop GUI has been redesigned with support for an I/O planner that enforces correct pin placement for each I/O signal or bus.

In comparison to design software offered by other FPGA vendors, Lattice Radiant provides best-in-class file size and download times. Radiant software is 20x smaller in file size and 10x faster to install than the competition, so customers can quickly download the tool and start designing their Lattice FPGA-based applications.

“Many FPGA designers are moving to design solutions that leverage SystemVerilog as it gives them more coding efficiency and granular control over their application at every step in the design flow,” said Roger Do, Senior Product Line Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. “When used to develop embedded systems based on our latest low power, small form factor FPGA architecture, the Lattice Radiant design tool enables developers to quickly add low power processing and connectivity to applications that operate within the network.”

In addition to the Certus-NX family, Lattice Radiant also supports the CrossLink™-NX FPGAs for embedded and smart visions applications, as well as the ultra-low power, small form factor Lattice iCE40 UltraPlus™ FPGAs.

For more information about the Lattice Certus-NX FPGA family, please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/Certus-NX.

For more information about Lattice Radiant design software, please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeRadiant.

