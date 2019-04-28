Lattice Links Up With $15 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Lattice, which operates a people management platform, announced $15 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Shasta Ventures with participation from existing investors, including Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator.

With this latest round of funding, Lattice plans to invest in product development, continuing to build more solutions that help People Leaders foster strong performance, deeply understand employee engagement, and uncover the connections between the two.

The consumerization of enterprise software is a well-known trend; employees expect the software they use at work to feel good and work well. Lattice has been at the forefront of this trend in People Management, replacing inflexible once-a-year performance review and survey software with a more modern platform and approach.

Lattice enables People Leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams and uncover actionable insights about their workforce. When people are more engaged, they perform at a higher level, and when people succeed, they become more invested in their work. Lattice powers the virtuous cycle that turns employees into high-performers, managers into leaders, and companies into the best places to work.

Katelin Holloway, VP of People & Culture at Reddit, says Lattice is leading this change, "Lattice supports each of us to focus on doing our best work and not be burdened with clunky systems that subscribe to outdated notions of performance management. The need for software that can do what Lattice does has already made itself apparent; companies everywhere are searching for something flexible, smart, and intuitively designed to enable the right conversations and drive performance within organizations."

Lattice equips managers and their teams with the tools they need to consistently grow, achieve, and stay engaged like transparent Goals and OKR tracking, 1-on-1s, Reviews, and Real-Time Feedback. “Not only has the software supported our performance management frameworks,” says Holloway, “It’s proven itself to be a critical component to how managers and teams work together, and I am grateful for a tool that empowers our People team to be more strategic.”

Lattice works with People teams at 1,200+ companies including Slack, Glossier, Coinbase and Cruise and has helped turn these companies’ approach to performance management and employee engagement into a competitive edge.