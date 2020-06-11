Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA and Radiant Design Software Chosen as Finalists for 2020 Electronic Industry Awards

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that both the Lattice CrossLink™-NX family of FPGAs and the Lattice Radiant™ design software tool suite were named as finalists for the 2020 Electronic Industry Awards. The awards, sponsored by leading publishers in the electronics industry, recognize outstanding people, products, and business practices from across the electronics sector.

Gordon Hands, Director of Product Marketing at Lattice, said, “Our CrossLink-NX devices, launched just six months ago as the first family on the Lattice Nexus platform, are already attracting attention as the industry’s first low-power FPGAs on 28 nm FD-SOI, and our Radiant design software is making it easier than ever for customers to develop low power applications on our CrossLink-NX FPGAs. These award nominations validate Lattice’s position as the market leader and innovator in low power programmability.”

As applications across markets become increasingly intelligent and connected, designers are looking for solutions that quickly and easily add compute acceleration. The need for increased smart vision and AI are driving automation of industrial robots using touchless controls to make sure employees can operate and maintain industrial equipment in a safe environment.

Many of these products have constraints on design footprint and power consumption budgets. Lattice’s CrossLink-NX FPGAs and Radiant design software were designed to address the challenges associated with low power and small form factor while providing the required performance.

Electronic Industry Awards finalists are determined by the combined input of an expert panel of judges and voting by members of the electronics community. The CrossLink-NX FPGAs were nominated in the Embedded Solution Product of the Year category, and Lattice Radiant was nominated for Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year.

For more information about the Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA family, please visit www.latticesemi.com/CrossLink-NX.

For more information about Lattice Radiant design software, please visit www.latticesemi.com/LatticeRadiant.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bob Nelson

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6339

Bob.Nelson@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

