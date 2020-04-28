Latest Edition of InterSystems HealthShare Responds to New U.S. Interoperability Requirements

Suite of connected care solutions now includes support for HL7® FHIR® R4, access to CommonWell® network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced the availability of the latest version of the InterSystems HealthShare suite of connected health solutions. Version 2020.1 provides capabilities to support the final interoperability rules from U.S. CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) and U.S. ONC (Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology) for greater sharing of patient healthcare records.

HealthShare version 2020.1 helps make that possible by fully supporting the new HL7 FHIR version R4 messaging standard, a key requirement of the new rules for data sharing. HealthShare Provider Directory leverages a new Push Messaging Service for healthcare providers, giving them the capability to update their information in the NPPES (National Payer and Provider Enumeration System) and other critical systems.

The latest version of HealthShare also includes support for the CommonWell national health data exchange network, comprising more than 15,000 provider organizations and more than 66 million patient records. Through access to large health networks like CommonWell, HealthShare provides timely access to complete health records, a top priority for providers and patients. Providers need to share data across networks and systems to ensure patients receive the best care available.

What’s more, HealthShare is now built on the InterSystems IRIS for Health™ data platform, the world’s first and only data platform specifically engineered to extract value from healthcare data. With Intersystems IRIS for Health as the foundation for the latest version, HealthShare customers now have faster SQL queries, increased scalability, and enhanced interoperability for large-scale deployments, empowering users with access to unified care records that improve operational workflows and patient care.

“Our customers on the front lines of delivering care need access to the right information at the right time," said Don Woodlock, head of healthcare platforms for InterSystems. “With this release, the combination of FHIR R4 and CommonWell allows our customers to take a huge step forward in liquidity of patient data. Now it is significantly easier to provide the kind of interoperability that we all want.”

HealthShare Personal Community now integrates with external identity providers, so patients or their proxies can use a familiar username and password from an external system to quickly and securely access their personal medical records. Single sign-on with HealthShare Personal Community is live in the United Kingdom with National Health Service (NHS) credentialing.

HealthShare Personal Community, which delivers information sharing capabilities to patients for use in apps and with other providers, now also provides an API-based integration with HealthWise for educational content for patients, including the Healthwise COVID-19 Resource Center.

