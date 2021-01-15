Landing Lands a Smooth $75 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Land i ng , a company offering flexible, long-term living memberships, has secured $100 million in new funding: a $45 million Series B led by Foundry Group with participation by Greycroft and Maveron, alongside a $55 million debt facility.

With an influx of fresh capital and a rapidly growing membership base, the company will continue expanding its growing network of apartments to new markets across the country.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, Landing has more than doubled its expansion plans for the year, surpassing over 10,000 apartments in 75 cities across the country.

“Landing is fundamentally changing how people are able to live,” said Bill Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Landing. “The demand for more dynamic living experiences will continue to grow as work becomes more flexible and people have more freedom to work remotely. With this new funding and the support of our incredible venture partners, Landing will continue to lead the industry into the future of living – one that we believe is a simple, seamless experience that empowers people with freedom and flexibility.”

The $45 million Series B round is led by Foundry Group with participation by Greycroft and Maveron, both of which participated in the company’s Series A round in February 2020. Landing has now secured $180 million in total funding.

“Bill has a keen eye for recognizing when industries are on the cusp of innovation, and the tide was no different with Landing,” said Chris Moody, Partner at Foundry Group. “The growing need for more nimble living solutions is clear and Landing’s unique offering fills a massive opportunity in the market. With Bill’s exceptional leadership and passion for building better solutions to common problems, we’re confident that Landing will keep on its path of exponential growth in the coming years.”