LabMinds Helps Waters Corporation Enhance Automation and Efficiency of Lab Operations Across Multiple Locations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DSP--LabMinds, Inc., a pioneer in automation for solution preparation in life sciences, today announced that Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in specialty measurement in life, food and materials sciences, is outfitting several of its R&D and customer demonstration laboratories with LabMinds’ REVO solution preparation systems. The REVO robotic systems will help Waters boost efficiency within its lab operations by enabling remote operation and automation of routine tasks.

Waters became a strategic investor in LabMinds in 2019. Both LabMinds and the REVO system address automation and remote operation within the lab, both of which are key components in Waters’ customer experience initiatives.

“Building, buying and partnering with companies that have capabilities in automation and connected software is high on our list of investment opportunities,” said Diane Diehl, PhD, Senior Director at Waters and Board Observer at LabMinds. “Our customers want to reduce human errors, increase automation and enable remote operation. Waters sees the potential in both the REVO robot as well as the software to fulfill these needs.”

“We’re thrilled that an industry leader like Waters recognizes the potential of the REVO technology in R&D labs and beyond. We also share the excitement around the LabMinds product pipeline and the additional opportunities it brings to our relationship,” said Jeff Caputo, President & CEO at LabMinds, Inc. “We are pleased to have them as a strategic investor and user of our technology, and we look forward to growing our relationship.”

About LabMinds Inc.

LabMinds is the leader in AI and robotics for solution preparation in pharmaceutical and life science labs. A cornerstone of R&D and QA/QC processes, solution preparation continues to be a highly manual process with many moving parts, exposing labs to considerable risk and inevitable waste. LabMinds’ platform addresses these challenges with powerful AI software combined with state-of-the-art robotics to safeguard against tainted inputs, enable near-perfect accuracy, and attain unmatched control. Further, labs in the LabMinds network contribute to, and benefit from, the collection of input and sensor data throughout the solution prep process; it’s never been easier to gain detailed insight into how chemicals interact with each other. By implementing more security and order, and leveraging the power of big data, LabMinds moves ever closer to achieving its mission to enable scientists and businesses to build and optimize labs, to bring meaningful therapies to market sooner.

