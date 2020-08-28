BusinessWire

L3Harris Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has a declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share on the common stock, payable September 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2020.


About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani
Investor Relations
Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com
321-727-9383

Jim Burke
Media Relations
Jim.Burke@L3Harris.com
321-727-9131

