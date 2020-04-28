L3Harris Technologies Awarded Third LRIP Order on US Army’s HMS Manpack IDIQ Contract

Highlights:

Order valued at $95 million for AN/PRC-158 multi-channel radios

Continued delivery of HMS Manpack radios to U.S. Army confirms confidence in capabilities

Software-defined radio provides waveform options to the Army’s Integrated Tactical Network

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#C4ISR--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has received a third low-rate initial production (LRIP) order valued at $95 million by the U.S. Army under the HMS (Handheld, Manpack & Small Form-Fit) IDIQ contract to bring AN/PRC-158 multi-channel radios to the battlefield.

This LRIP will be followed by an Operational Test that will inform a Full Rate Production decision for the AN/PRC-158 and other HMS products. The IDIQ contract includes a five-year base and an additional five-year option with a ceiling of $12.7 billion. The Army expects to purchase approximately 65,000 HMS Manpack radios under the IDIQ.

The L3Harris AN/PRC-158 radio features a two-channel, software-defined architecture with integrated cross-banding between waveforms, including Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS), Mobile User Objective System (MUOS), Demand Assigned Multiple Access/Integrated Waveform (DAMA/IW) and ready for the Warrior Robust Enhanced Network (WREN) waveform, providing advanced capabilities while maintaining backward interoperability with legacy systems.

The software-defined architecture enables flexibility to respond to new and emerging requirements and allows easy porting of new waveforms. The radio is capable of simultaneously handling classified and unclassified data.

“L3Harris is proud to deliver the most critical part of the U.S. Army’s Integrated Tactical Network, enabling secure multi-mission capability in the most challenging and contested environments,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “The AN/PRC-158 will equip soldiers with cutting-edge waveforms, providing resilient SATCOM and advanced wideband networking at the tactical edge.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about our system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Natalie Ciao

Communication Systems

Natalie.Ciao@L3Harris.com

585-242-4312



Sara Banda

Media Relations

Sara.Banda@L3Harris.com

321-674-4498