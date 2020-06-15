Kyriba Expands Footprint in Middle East, Central Europe and Africa with Midis Group Partnership

Brings Needed International Finance, Cash & Liquidity and Payments Solutions to Emerging Markets

Expands and Enhances Localized Services and Support

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity solutions, today announced a partnership with Midis Group, a leading technology organization, comprising some 170 companies across 70 countries in the EMEA region.

The alliance will enable delivery of localized services and support in these regions to help finance leaders, banks and governments solve the challenge of understanding and managing their liquidity with sophisticated, market leading solutions for payments, cash & liquidity management, supply chain finance, and FX risk management, all centralized in Kyriba’s cloud-based Active Liquidity Network.

“Digital transformation in finance is driving new opportunities for growth in the Middle East, Africa and similar emerging markets,” said Frederic Marret, CFO at Webcor Group. “Given the additional complexities of the global pandemic, integrated payments solutions like Kyriba’s gives my team the connectivity to global banks it needs to deliver real-time visibility into our cash and liquidity, which is essential for minimizing risk and managing international regulatory requirements.”

“Our partnership with Midis Group enables us to blend our international solutions with native expertise to facilitate real change and growth for companies in emerging markets,” said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO at Kyriba. “Kyriba will now have the ability to offer governments, banks and corporate CFOs in emerging regions modern solutions to manage liquidity as they navigate the road to recovery in a new global landscape.”

Midis Group has a robust and talented group of more than 5,000 IT and finance consultants who have partnered with the largest firms in the world. Kyriba will be the 17th such firm Midis Group has partnered with, bringing a deep bench of expertise, customer service and implementation success. Midis Group’s local knowledge of government, tax, language and financial requirements will benefit clients in the region.

“Together, Midis Group and Kyriba will offer native expertise and modern solutions to help our clients connect to the global economy and international banking systems, while reducing risk from FX volatility or payments fraud,” said Amer Chebaro, General Manager at Midis Group. “Kyriba’s Active Liquidity Network will enable our clients to thrive, whether through simple modular upgrades in payments, or full ERP transformation projects.”

About Kyriba:

Kyriba empowers CFOs and their teams to transform how they activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation, while also protecting against financial risk. Kyriba’s pioneering Active Liquidity Network connects internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital, with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure, highly scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial and business intelligence, Kyriba enables thousands of companies worldwide to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

About Midis Group:

With more than 5000 professionals, some 100 of the world’s leading technology vendors, and a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability, the Midis Group is a multinational organization comprised of over 170 companies across Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The group is known for its advanced offering of managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data centre capabilities and infrastructure, software and hardware solutions, as well as technology distribution and retail.

The Midis Group was named in 2006 as one of the World Economic Forum's initial 100 Global Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.midisgroup.com.

