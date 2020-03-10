Kymeta Appoints Two Industry Experts as Strategic Advisors to the Board

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta—the communications company that is making mobile global—is honored to announce the appointment of Gene Renuart, USAF (Ret), Founder & President of The Renuart Group, and Matt Grob, Chief Technology Officer at XCOM Labs, as senior advisors to the board.

General Renuart brings 39 years of military leadership experience and extensive expertise with the USAF. His last military assignment was as commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and commander of United States Northern Command from 2007 to 2010. Prior to that, he served as Military Assistant to two Secretaries of Defense and as Director of Strategic Plans and Policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Mr. Grob is the Chief Technology Officer for XCOM Labs. Founded in 2018 by leaders in wireless communications, XCOM Labs is a technology powerhouse dedicated to inventing transformative wireless technologies. Prior to working at XCOM Labs, Matt was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Qualcomm.

“Gene and Matt bring a vast and diverse wealth of knowledge, strategic relationships, and proven track records of pioneering new organizations and profitable new businesses in the wireless services space,” said Doug Hutcheson, Executive Chairman of Kymeta. “Both Gene and Matt’s global reach and experience are a great fit for where we are headed, and we are grateful to have their support to help us achieve our next phase of growth.”

“Kymeta has been able to accomplish remarkable results in the growing SatCom antenna space, creating true end-to-end hybrid wireless and satellite communications solutions. I am excited to work closely with Doug and the Board of Directors to help significantly scale the business,” said Mr. Grob.

“Many of the high growth opportunity areas in front of Kymeta are those in which I have considerable experience, so I am pleased to help build on the exceptional progress that has been made by the team and accelerate their success,” said General Renuart.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for mobile connectivity. The company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect™ connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

