Kraft Heinz Releases Season 1 of “Table Stakes,” a New Podcast That Peeks Behind the Curtain of Your Favorite Brands and Products

The 7-episode season – featuring stories from around the world – marks Kraft Heinz’s podcast debut

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) released the first season of “Table Stakes,” a podcast that takes food lovers on an aural taste tour around the world. The first seven episodes of Season 1 include reporting and interviews from the tomato fields of California to a taste kitchen in the ancient town of Nijmegen in the Netherlands. Table Stakes is available on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. The podcast is also available on the Kraft Heinz website.


“Table Stakes reveals behind-the-scenes stories of Kraft Heinz, which makes some of the world’s most iconic brands and favorite products,” explained Michael Mullen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “Listeners get to hear true accounts of life on the road with the Wienermobile, what it takes to be a HEINZ Ketchup Master, and the evolution of the British comfort food classic, Beanz on toast.”

The complete first season includes:

Episode 1: Miles of Smiles with the Wienermobile
Episode 2: Heinz Beanz – The Comfort of a Nation
Episode 3: The Ketchup Masters
Episode 4: Seriously Good Mayonnaise
Episode 5: Seeds of Change
Episode 6: The Flavor of Childhood with Plasmon
Episode 7: Canada’s Chef

A season 2 is in the planning stages.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


