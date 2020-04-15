Korn Ferry Recognized as a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment for Third Consecutive Year

Firm Also Recognized as ‘Star Performer’ By Demonstrating the Most Improvement Over Time

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that it has been named as a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®. This is the third consecutive year that Korn Ferry has been named as a Leader in RPO. Everest Group also recognized Korn Ferry as a “Star Performer” for demonstrating the most improvement over time.

For the RPO Services PEAK Matrix, Everest Group analyzes the RPO landscape and the performance of 25 service providers, looking at these providers’ vision for RPO, their capacity to deliver on that vision, and the impact that they have had on the wider market, including the scope of services offered. The assessment also takes into account third-party RPO deals as well as approximately 3,000 multi-process RPO deals. The report divides RPO providers into three main categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

The report cites several advancements in Korn Ferry’s RPO offering that led to its ranking as a Leader and Star Performer, including recording a double-digit growth rate in 2019 in both hires managed annually and total annualized contract value. In addition, the firm had one of the highest numbers of deals signed in 2019 among the organizations analyzed.

The report also points to the launching of “Nimble,” a low-cost, high-volume hiring solution.

“Korn Ferry RPO’s key differentiator is its ability to customize its offerings while servicing clients across multiple regions,” said Everest Group Vice President Arkadev “Arko” Basak. “Its best-in-class consulting expertise and significant investments in innovative technologies enable it to act as a strategic partner in its clients’ quest for superior recruitment outcomes and better candidate fit.”

Korn Ferry’s flexibility is rooted in an offering that can help businesses to address their talent needs in a strategic way, explained Jeanne MacDonald, Korn Ferry president of global RPO solutions.

“Businesses are encountering a dynamic environment, where technology is shaking up what it means to be successful,” said MacDonald. “It’s never been more important to be nimble and accommodate the ever-evolving talent needs businesses are encountering, while at the same time finding the right people who can adapt over the long-term and evolve their capabilities. RPO can enable businesses to get this mix right and thrive in the present and future.”

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Kurschner

612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@Kornferry.com